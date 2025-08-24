Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 396 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 440.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,752 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $91.2920 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.47 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

