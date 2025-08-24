Algert Global LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $189,436.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,758.60. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRNX opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

