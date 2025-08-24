Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.7570 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

