Algert Global LLC Invests $890,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,160 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,266 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $171.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total transaction of $223,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,968.12. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,848.40. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $4,142,660. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

