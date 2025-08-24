Algert Global LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RY stock opened at $137.8750 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.34.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

