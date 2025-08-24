Algert Global LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $211,703,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after buying an additional 232,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,631. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.7960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.11. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.