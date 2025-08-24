AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) vs. Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Head-To-Head Review

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AAP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 1.57% -3.02% -0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AAP and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum 0 4 11 2 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $122.8462, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Lumentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than AAP.

This table compares AAP and Lumentum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.65 billion 5.07 $25.90 million $0.23 518.87

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than AAP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lumentum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AAP has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumentum beats AAP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAP

(Get Free Report)

AAP, Inc. engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, solar cell processing, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.