2,440 Shares in Humana Inc. $HUM Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Humana by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Humana by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Humana by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Humana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 131,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Shares of HUM opened at $300.0120 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average is $253.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

