Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Neogen Earnings

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEOG. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair lowered Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NEOG opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $43,387,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $20,761,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 169.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

