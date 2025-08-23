Wedbush Issues Optimistic Estimate for NVIDIA Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $4,266,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 99.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,503 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

