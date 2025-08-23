Wabash National Corporation $WNC Stock Holdings Increased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 578.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 255.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 268.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1,520.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 982.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $11.2610 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Wabash National Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $461.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.22%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

