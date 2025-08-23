Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $4.57 Million in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $552,000.

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Millrose Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

