Reviewing Amentum (AMTM) and Its Rivals

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Amentum to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amentum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 47 525 1040 25 2.64

Amentum presently has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Amentum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 32.24% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amentum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amentum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 63.88 Amentum Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.25

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amentum competitors beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

