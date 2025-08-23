Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 268,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $37,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $224,744,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 465.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,644,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,302 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,631,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,169,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,563 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.3070 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

