Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Stake in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,682 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $38,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 613.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 652.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 81.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $144.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. AAON’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

