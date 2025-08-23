Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.37% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $38,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 3.8%

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $109.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

