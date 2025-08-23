Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 44,558 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $42,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $9,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 122,822 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $8,359,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $5,329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,619 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $797,656.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.68. The trade was a 39.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $1,372,220.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,748.88. This trade represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,403 shares of company stock valued at $20,556,696 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.7%

BYD opened at $85.5750 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.