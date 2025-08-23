Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Corporation $AES

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,187,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $39,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 200.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.4650 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.