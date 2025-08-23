Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $44,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SONY opened at $28.5750 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

