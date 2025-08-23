Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $37,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 893.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 18,248.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,516,000 after purchasing an additional 510,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $110,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,119.72. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $143,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 252,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,305,769.97. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,390. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

GDDY stock opened at $146.9890 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.26. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.51 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

