Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 44,371 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $38,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $299,562,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Gen Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gen Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $25,432,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gen Digital by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 736,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEN. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

