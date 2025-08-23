Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 282,644 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $37,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.5830 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

