Q4 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Lifted by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $72.6020 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $51,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.36%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

