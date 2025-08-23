PHINIA Inc. $PHIN Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PHINIA worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PHINIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PHINIA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PHINIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,653,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $58.3360 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

