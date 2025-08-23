Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 279,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 168,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.6610 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

