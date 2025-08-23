Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital
In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,810,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $546,334.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 353,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,206.80. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,128. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 5.0%
Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Marathon Digital
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
