Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $38,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $216.26 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $187.72.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

