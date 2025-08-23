Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $272,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,563,000 after buying an additional 951,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 7,061.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551,501 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HSBC by 729.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,187 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $10,287,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $65.6410 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $66.05.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 308.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.21%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.