Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 3,184 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $58,870,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,110,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Haleon by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Haleon by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,733,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after buying an additional 1,052,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $5,499,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HLN opened at $9.8050 on Friday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

