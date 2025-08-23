Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of ENTG opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

