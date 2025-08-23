Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Flowserve worth $119,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $53.4270 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

