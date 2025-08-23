Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $115,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Terex by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,352 shares during the period. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of TEX opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.