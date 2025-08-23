Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 18,506 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Ameren worth $105,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 586.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE AEE opened at $101.9360 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.31 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

