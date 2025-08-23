Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $140.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $140.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

