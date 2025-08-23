Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $81.7550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

