Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Toro Company (The) $TTC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Toro by 91.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Toro by 81.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:TTC opened at $79.1070 on Friday. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.