Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,646 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.6%

EQNR opened at $25.1250 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 496.0%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.