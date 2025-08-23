Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Trimble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,383 shares of company stock worth $18,529,318. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 2.9%

TRMB stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

