Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.8380 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

