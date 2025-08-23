Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7,721.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

American Woodmark Stock Up 7.8%

American Woodmark stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. American Woodmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

