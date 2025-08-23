Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after buying an additional 278,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,115,000 after buying an additional 108,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 5.3%

CVNA opened at $357.1740 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.86. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total transaction of $3,382,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 516,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,696,158.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,056,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,857,548 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

