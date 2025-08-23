Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after buying an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $6,191,179.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,347,424 shares in the company, valued at $778,114,396.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388. Company insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

