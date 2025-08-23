Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $212.81.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,699.45. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. The trade was a 77.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

