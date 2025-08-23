American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,057 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,131,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,741,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 477,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,813,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR opened at $16.7920 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $12.07.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

