American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,174 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Horace Mann Educators worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,210 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $5,089,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,659,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $46.0160 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $46.31.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $673,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,067.84. This trade represents a 21.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,901.24. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,210,975. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

