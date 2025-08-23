American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.51 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,996 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $25,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $233.7390 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

