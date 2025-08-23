American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572,378 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 353,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clarivate by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 153,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $4.4950 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Clarivate PLC has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

