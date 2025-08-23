American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in The AES Corporation $AES

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,541 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:AES opened at $13.4650 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.