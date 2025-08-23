Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,917,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other news, CEO Jay L. Geldmacher sold 47,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 519,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,068.81. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $8,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,815,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,137,089.28. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,060,707 shares of company stock valued at $177,795,316 and sold 132,688 shares valued at $3,976,654. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $33.9960 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

