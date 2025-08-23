Aberdeen Group plc Raises Position in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $18.4720 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -1,075.00%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

